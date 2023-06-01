MEP MacManus praises Galway’s Rhodo Rangers
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has praised the efforts of the Rhodo Rangers, who work to tackle invasive species such as rhododendron across County Galway. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after meeting with Micheál O’Mainín from the group alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Mairéad Farrell TD.
MEP MacManus said:
“I was pleased to meet with Micheál O’Mainín from the Rhodo Rangers in Galway recently alongside my colleague Mairéad Farrell, and hear about their work tackling invasive species across County Galway, in particular rhododendron.”
“Rhododendron can form extensive, dense stands which can prevent native plants from growing. It’s poisonous to most grazing animals and supports very few insects. It outcompetes everything else and impacts on soil health, carbon sequestration and biodiversity.”
“The Rhodo Rangers manually remove these plants across the County and are also involved in efforts to map its locations. I would encourage people to report any plants in their local area to the group.”
“They are pushing for a more systematic approach to dealing with this problem, which currently doesn’t fall fully under the responsibility of any specific body, and this must be looked at.”
“They are self-funded and do this work in their own time, so the group deserve huge credit.”
“I wish them all the best for the future as they work to tackle this problem.” ENDS
See attached photo of (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, Micheál O’Mainín (Rhodo Rangers) and Mairéad Farrell TD