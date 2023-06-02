Archibald condemns the painting of racist graffiti

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned those responsible for painting racist graffiti in Coleraine and Portrush.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I totally condemn those responsible for painting racist graffiti in Coleraine and Portrush.

“This is a despicable attempt to create fear and stir up hate.

“There is no place for racist displays and those behind it do not represent the people of Coleraine, Portrush or the north coast and I would like to thank Council for their speedy action to remove the offensive graffiti.

“Sinn Féin is committed to building a society based on equal rights and equal opportunities for all who live here.

“We want to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive society for all.”