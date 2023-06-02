MacManus welcomes strong EU Parliament call for collective bargaining rights for workers

MacManus welcomes strong EU Parliament call for collective bargaining rights for workers

Sinn Féin Midlands Northwest MEP Chris MacManus has spoken in the European Parliament backing calls for workers in Ireland and across the EU to get full collective bargaining rights. A resolution backed by the Parliament insists on this right being brought into reality across the EU.

MacManus said:

“I strongly welcome the Parliament’s insistence on the need for workers to have the right to avail of collective bargaining. In Ireland, this right has long been denied. The need for collective bargaining to be protected by legislation has never been greater.”

“The High-Level Group on Collective Bargaining and Industrial Relations has done some good work but it must translate into strong legislation for workers’ rights. Recently passed EU rules will force the Irish government to put in place a framework to achieve at least 80% coverage for collective bargaining. It is clear though that workers must keep up the pressure to make sure concrete rules are actually brought into force. I will be working closely with Louise O’Reilly TD to make sure this happens.”

MacManus concluded, “Only by giving workers the tools to bargain for themselves can they have a chance of living decent and happy lives.” ENDS