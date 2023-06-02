British government’s flawed legacy bill is irredeemable and should be scrapped – Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said the British government’s legacy bill remains fundamentally flawed, irredeemable, and should be scrapped.

Speaking after meeting British Lord Johnathon Caine, Gerry Kelly said:

“Despite fundamental opposition from victims, relatives, governments, human rights experts and the UN it is clear the British government will push ahead with a number of amendments to their flawed Legacy Bill on Wednesday 21 June

“The amendments being put forward are a cynical attempt to gloss over the fundamental flaws of the Legacy Bill which is designed to deny victims and families their basic legal rights.

“I expressed concern around appointments being made to the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery when the clear intent of this bill is to halt all access to inquests, investigations,or civil actions. In this context such political appointments will not command the confidence of families of the victims.

“Also, the lack of adequate financial resources is limiting the capacity of the PSNI Disclosure Team, the Police Ombudsman and the Coroner’s Court to complete current legal processes. Restricting resources is clearly limiting the rights of victims to basic legal process.

“I am once again reiterating Sinn Féin’s call for an urgent summit involving the British and Irish governments and political parties on the issue of legacy.

“The present Legacy Bill being pushed through Westminster should be scrapped.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House in 2014 should be implemented in a human rights compliant manner, without delay.”