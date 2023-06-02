Health service needs political leadership - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the health service urgently needs an Executive formed to address the worsening crisis in our health service.

Speaking after a meeting with representatives from the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), the party’s health spokesperson said:

“It is clear from listening to GP representatives that the situation across our GP services and health and social care is worsening.

“Our health service and our health workers are burnt out and under huge pressure from short staffing and working long hours.

“Over 12 years of savage Tory cuts have decimated our health service and stripped money out of already underfunded and understaffed frontline services.

“Health workers need political leadership. They need an Executive formed immediately to fix the problems in our health service and to invest extra money to hire more doctors and nurses.

“The real priority for now is for all parties to get back around the Executive table and work together to prevent a collapse in our health service. Our health workers don’t have the luxury to wait any longer they are crying out for political leadership.”