Proposed budget cuts for Special Educational Needs support ‘deeply concerning’- Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the proposed budget cuts for Special Educational Needs support is ‘deeply concerning’ and another consequence of immoral Tory budget cuts.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“It’s deeply concerning that funding for Special Educational Needs support for schools across the north is set to be slashed in half.

“Children with special educational needs require the highest level of support in our schools to ensure they have the best start in life.

“This is yet another consequence of immoral and indefensible Tory cuts that has decimated our public services and is punishing vulnerable children.

“It is also a consequence of one party’s refusal to form an Executive that is preventing any steps being taken to support public services from the irreparable damage being inflicted on us from savage Tory policies.

“We need the Executive restored now and all parties working together around the table to offset the harm being done by the Tory axe to health, education and other public services.”