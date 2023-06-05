Ballymoney train station violence ‘shocking and horrific’ - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has described footage of a fight at a Ballymoney train station as ‘shocking and horrific’ and appealed for people to bring information forward to the police.



The North Antrim MLA said:



“Footage circulating on social media of crowds of people fighting at a train station in Ballymoney is shocking and deeply concerning.



“The horrific scenes in this footage have resulted in a teenager being taken to hospital and a number of others injured.



“There is no place for this type of activity, and people using public transport at the time were badly shaken up.



“I have spoken with the PSNI this morning and made it clear that all steps must be taken to ensure this isn’t repeated and those responsible are held accountable in the courts.



“Anyone with information on this incident should bring it forward to the police.”