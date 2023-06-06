Executive needed to help support carers - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said an Executive is needed to help support carers and invest in the under-pressure health service.

The party’s social care spokesperson said:

“The number of people caring for their loved ones working long hours unpaid is deeply concerning and impacting their health and wellbeing.

“Families are badly in need of support as our health service is facing huge challenges due to lack of resources and understaffing. This needs to be urgently addressed.

“Families and health workers need a health minister in place and an Executive working together to invest in the health service, to hire more staff, deliver more care packages and tackle waiting lists now.”