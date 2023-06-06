Increasing tolls to maximum rate scandalous in midst of cost of living crisis - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Martin Kenny TD, has called on the Minister for Transport to intervene in respect of today’s announcement that tolls across the State are set to increase to their maximum permitted level.

Teachta Kenny said:

“The announcement that tolls are increasing to their maximum rate is a massive blow to hard-pressed workers and families, coming in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“Motorists are struggling to get by, and these toll increases are going to really hurt commuters.

“Tolls disproportionately impact those living in rural areas, who are forced to use a private car as the public transport options simply don’t exist.

“These lucrative gold-plated contracts for toll roads have been a loser for the State year-on-year.

“It is scandalous that the government has done nothing in the six months since Sinn Féin forced their hand as a result of a motion we brought to the Dáil.

“We had sought an assessment of the funding of our roads network and a review of the value for money of these PPP contracts.

“In addition to heaping more financial misery on motorists, these toll increases will divert traffic off main roads and onto smaller roads, which is more dangerous and less efficient.

“The Minister for Transport needs to intervene here. He can’t sit in his hands once again.

“These increases should not go ahead.”