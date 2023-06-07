Prisoners waiting over 2 years for mental health treatment - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD, has today called on the Minister for Justice to improve access to mental health supports in the Irish Prison Services.



This comes following information received by Teachta Ward from the Department of Justice, which shows that in 2022, 2,259 people were referred to the Irish Prison Service Psychology Service, with some prisoners waiting well over 2 years for an appointment with a psychologist.



Teachta Ward said:



“It is clear that prisoners are not getting the vital mental health supports that they need.



“In 2022, 2,259 people were referred to the Irish Prison Service Psychology Service, with some prisoners waiting well over 2 years for an appointment with a psychologist.



“Psychologists in prisons treat a range of mental health issues including:

- mood and anxiety disorders,

- neurotic and stress related disorders,

- disorders of personality and behaviour,

- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) including complex PTSD,

- self-harm and suicidal behaviour,

- substance use,

- eating disorders,

- psychosis and schizophrenia,

- addiction,

- dementias,

- cognitive decline traumatic brain injuries,

- impulse disorders,

- and disorders of sexual preference.



“As you can see from the list of mental health issues, they are quite varied and complex.



“The failure in getting timely mental health supports is in turn having a negative impact on the rates of reoffending.



“If a serious mental health difficulty such as acute psychosis is the root cause of an offence, then what hope is there for rehabilitation if the prisoner cannot access basic mental health services?



“The end result often leads to reoffending upon release, which also leads to an increase in victims.



"It is a vicious cycle which is being perpetuated by successive governments’ lack of investment and resource planning in both the Irish Prison Service and the mental health services in the wider community.



“There is also a postcode lottery for treatment depending on which prison you are detained in.



“For example if you are a prisoner in the women’s Dóchas Centre, you will have to wait on average 153 days for a psychological appointment, however if you are in the Training Unit - the wait is on average 893 days.



“The Midlands and Mountjoy have over 600 days waiting time for an appointment.



“Other information I received tells me that there were 9 vacancies for Psychologists in the prison service in 2021. I have asked the Department of Justice for more up-to-date vacancy rates.



"Any vacancies must be filled as a matter of urgency



“For too long, the Irish justice system has been the gatekeeper for those experiencing mental health difficulties.



“If this Government is serious about helping prisoners and bringing down rates of re-offending, then they must resource out prisons."

CRÍOCH/ENDS

Note to Editor:



- Click here to view the PQ response on Prisoner mental health waiting lists.

- Click here to view the PQ response on Psychologists employed in prisons, and the vacancies.