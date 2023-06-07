Safeguarding laws must be updated - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has described reports of yet another vulnerable patient being failed in the care of a nursing home ‘shameful’ and said more must be done to update our safeguarding laws.

Speaking after NIPSO reported concerns about the current adult safeguarding system, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“It’s shameful that we have yet another elderly and vulnerable patient being grossly neglected within their care home setting.

“People need to be assured that their vulnerable loved ones are well cared for, and action should be taken promptly when safeguarding issues are raised.

“Unfortunately, this did not happen in Bradley Manor, highlighting that current safeguarding legislation is not fit for purpose and needs to be updated now.

“The elderly and vulnerable deserve the highest quality of care and that is why we need the Assembly up and running now and working to improve safeguarding legislation.”