Savage Tory cuts impacting ability to hire more SEN staff - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said staff shortages in special educational needs are being impacted by Tory Budget cuts.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“Reports that 200 additional classes are required to meet the demand for children with special educational needs is deeply concerning.

“Tory budget cuts are severely impacting the ability of the Education Authority to hire more staff to address the increased need to support children with special educational needs.

“Children with special educational needs require the highest level of support in our schools to ensure they have the best start in life.

“The EA has a statutory duty to ensure that every child has a suitable school placement, and children and parents rightly expect that.

“The challenges facing services highlights the need for an end to one party’s blockade on the Executive, so that parties can work together to help deliver support for vulnerable children and young people.”