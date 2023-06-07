Strong support from Congressional leaders for restoration of the Executive – O’Neill

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has continued her series of meetings in Washington today with senior congressional leaders and officials.

Having met with the Republican House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy and other representatives on Capitol Hill earlier, she said;

“There is enormous goodwill and political focus from members of Congress on developments in the North, including on the recent council election outcomes.

“There continues to be firm bi-partisan support for the Good Friday Agreement, and the formation of a power-sharing government.

“I have met with senior congressional leaders across the political spectrum. These include Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer and House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy and other representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

“I had a welcome opportunity to brief those from both sides of the House and there is a shared and united expectation to see the outcome of last May’s Assembly election respected, and for power-sharing to be reset and government established.

“With the visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the attention of Washington is firmly fixed on the North of Ireland this week.

“There is no question of the strong support from everyone I have met across the political spectrum and the US administration to see the obstacles to forming an Executive removed without further delay.

“There is a clear need now for the British and Irish governments to come together and demonstrate joint stewardship in advancing a plan towards restoration of the democratic institutions, and the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.”