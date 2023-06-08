McCleave will use role of Deputy Mayor to work for all

Sinn Féin councillor Gary McCleave has said he will use the role of Deputy Mayor to work for all across the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area.

Cllr Gary McCleave said:

“It’s an honour and privilege to be elected Deputy Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and to be the first Sinn Féin councillor to hold a civic position on this council.

“I am ready to work for all, and to work together to lead positive and progressive change for every single citizen and every community and I will use the role of Deputy Mayor to help achieve this.



“We must do everything possible to support workers and families through the cost-of-living and deliver first-class council services.

“My focus will be on working with everyone to unlock the full potential of the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area.”