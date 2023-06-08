British Government should scrap flawed legacy bill - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has called on the British government to scrap their flawed Legacy Bill.

Gerry Kelly said:

“TheInterim Resolution by the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers expressing 'serious concern' at the compatibility of the British government’s Legacy Bill with the European Convention again highlights that this flawed Bill should be scrapped.

“The Legacy Bill shows a blatant disregard for victims and their families and their right to access truth and justice.

“It does not enjoy the support of victims and survivors, the Irish government, human rights experts, leading international lawyers from across Europe, the US and South Africa and none of the political parties on this island.

“This legislation is about giving an amnesty to British state forces, denying investigations, avoiding accountability, cover-up and shutting down families from ever getting truth and justice.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House in 2014 should be implemented in a human rights' compliant manner.

“The British government should scrap this flawed Bill without delay.”