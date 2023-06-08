Universities must engage constructively on fair pay for workers - Delargy

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has said university students should be awarded their qualifications and called on Queen’s University to engage constructively on fair pay for workers.

The party spokesperson for Higher and Further Education said:

“Reports that students may not be able to graduate this summer has created stress and anxiety for many who need their qualifications awarded to move into employment or further study.

“Queen’s University and the Universities and Colleges Employer Association (UCEA) must engage constructively to deliver fair pay for workers.

“This delay is an outworking of the failure of university employers to engage constructively with staff on demand for fair pay and it must be resolved.

“Workers should receive the pay that they deserve and students the qualifications that they have worked so hard to achieve.”