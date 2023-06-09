Paul Donnelly TD responds to Future of Public Service Delivery study

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Community Development and TD for Dublin West, Paul Donnelly, has commented on a recently-released study, The Future of Public Service Delivery, by the Community and Voluntary Sector, which has been released by think-tank TASC, in conjunction with The Wheel, the representative body for the charity sector.

Teachta Donnelly said:

“The issue of funding and pay parity within the charity and voluntary sector has been ongoing, especially since representatives from Sections 39, 56 and 10 organisations were excluded from the public sector pay talks.

“Charities and volunteers who work in our communities are the backbone of many frontline services including health, disability, family support, children, care of older people, homelessness and addiction. They deserve the same recognition and pay and conditions as those providing services in the private and state agencies.

“While Fórsa and SIPTU members have voted in favour of the deal in relation to the pay agreement, this relates only to staff in community sector organisations funded by the Department of Social Protection.

“We need to protect services provided by the charity and voluntary sector and those who work in them, we also need to make it viable for these services to attract and retain staff in the future.

“I support the calls by TASC and The Wheel in this report, and in my role as spokesperson for Community Development, I will continue to advocate for the sector and call on the Government to provide pay parity and multi-annual funding for services to ensure their vital work can continue in communities.”