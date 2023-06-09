Executive needed to realise tourism potential - Mason

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Tourism Cathy Mason has said an Executive is needed to help realise the full potential of our local tourism.

Speaking after a new report published by the Economy Department revealed a number of challenges facing tourism, the South Down MLA said:

"The Tourism industry is an important part of the North's economy.

"A recent report published by the Department of the Economy, however revealed a number of challenges facing tourism such as staff shortages and a spike in running costs.

"Such challenges are impacting hotels, restaurants and tour operators and the wider tourism industry.

"The Tourism industry currently employs 78,000 people in the north and Tourism expenditure brings in over £1 billion to the local economy.

"We want to build on this - including by realising our all-Ireland tourism potential.

"For example, we want to extend the Wild Atlantic Way; Ireland’s Ancient East; Ireland’s Hidden Heartland’s into the relevant parts of the north.

“One party's boycott of the Assembly is blocking the political leadership our society and economy needs. Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today, and to work together to deliver for people.”