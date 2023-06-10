Irish Government intentions to fund nursing places welcome – Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed indications that the Irish Government is set to fund 250 student nursing places in the north.

Responding to media reports today, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“Reports that the Irish Government is set to invest €10 million to fund 250 student nursing places in the north is a hugely positive development.

“Savage Tory cuts have resulted in hundreds of student nursing places being axed at a time when our health service is facing chronic staff shortages.

“This vital cross-border funding would ensure that we can train hundreds of nurses and midwives and provide a welcome boost to our local universities who would benefit from extra student places.

“I will be writing to the Department of Health in the south asking for confirmation on these reports.”