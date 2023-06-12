Department must step in to stabilise services at Daisy Hill - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said the Department of Health must step in to stabilise services and provide a plan to secure the future of Daisy Hill Hospital.

The Newry and Armagh MLA was speaking after he joined the Daisy Hill Future group in a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health, Conor Murphy said:

“Daisy Hill is a vital part of our health service and the department must step in to stabilise the current crisis at the hospital.

“Today, along with the Daisy Hill Future group, we met with Peter May, Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health, the Southern Trust and other senior department officials.

“We made it clear that the issues causing the current crisis have been caused by the total mismanagement of the hospital and its staff by the Southern Trust.

“There is now zero confidence among staff and the community in the Trust management.

“I have told the Permanent Secretary that the department must step in urgently to stabilise services in the short term and provide a clear plan to secure services for the future.

“We need to have stability, security and certainty at the hospital so staff can be recruited to replace those lost by the Trust.

“The best way to do that is to get the Executive reformed, get around the table with other parties and work together to tackle the issues in our health service.”