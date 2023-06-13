City Council unanimously supports Dublin's Retained Firefighters - Cllr Daithí Doolan

Dublin City Council has voted unanimously to support Retained Firefighters in their struggle for decent pay and conditions.

Cllr Daithí Doolan said:

"This vote is a major endorsement of the Retained Firefighters union in their struggle for decent pay and conditions.

"Minister Darragh O'Brien must wake up to the impending crisis in this sector. Retained firefighters provide an essential and lifesaving service to the public. They have been left with no option but to issue strike notice to relevant parties.

"It comes as no surprise that the Retained Firefighters Service is struggling to maintain adequate numbers to allow for this essential service to continue.

"Retained firefighters earn a paltry 99c per hour. They are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This can no longer continue and needs to urgently change.

"The National Retained Firefighters Association are simply asking that it's members receive a fair salary for a very difficult and dangerous job.

"Strike action can be averted. But it requires Minister O'Brien to fully engage with the union and ensure retained firefighters are paid and treated with the respect they deserve."

Sinn Féin's motion:

'Dublin City Council supports the Retained Fire and Rescue Service personnel and their continued struggle for improvements in pay, conditions and a decent work/life balance with agreed time off and call on the Minister for Local Government and the Minister for Public Expenditure to provide the funding necessary to sustain and enhance the service now and for future generations.'