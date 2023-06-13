Tory cuts punishing children and young people - Reilly

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has hit out at the decision to end the funding for the primary schools’ sports programme.

Aisling Reilly said:

“It is deeply concerning that the funding for the primary schools' sports programme is to be cut.

“This is a vital sports programme delivered by GAA and IFA coaches to over 200 schools and over 24,000 children across the north.

“These coaches deliver much-needed physical education lessons and ensured pupils were at least getting some form of physical activity throughout the week.

“Physical activity has been proven to help children and young people both physically and mentally.

“This is yet another consequence of immoral and indefensible Tory cuts that has decimated our public services and is punishing children and young people.

'The British government must end the cycle of cuts and properly invest in our education system.

“We also need an Executive established now so that local parties can support our children and young people.’’