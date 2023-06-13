Kelly pays tribute to Hooded Men for 'determined campaign' for truth and justice

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has paid tribute to the Hooded Men for their determined campaign for truth and justice.

The North Belfast MLA was speaking after the PSNI publicly apologised today to the Hooded Men.

The party’s policing spokesperson said:

“For over 50 years, the Hooded Men have led a determined campaign for truth and justice and today’s apology from the PSNI is welcome.

“They were arrested, tortured, held without trial and then were forced for over five decades to go to the courts in Ireland, England and Europe in pursuit of justice.

“It is only through their determination and persistence that the British State has not succeeded in covering up their role in the systematic torture of these men.

“The demand for truth and justice will not go away. Neither will it be buried by the British government’s flawed legacy bill.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the two governments and political parties in 2014 should be implemented in a human rights' compliant manner.”