Executive needed to prioritise Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed an update from The Executive Office on the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy.

The East Derry MLA said:

“At a cross-party briefing today, we received a comprehensive update on the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy which has had vital input from a range of women's groups, youth groups, and service providers.

"I am hopeful that the strategy will go out for public consultation in the near future.

“It is vital, however, that we have an Executive in place as soon as possible, with Ministers to drive forward implementation of work under the strategy.

"We also need a budget to support the Strategy to ensure that it is fully delivered.

“Women and girls cannot wait any longer, we need an Executive in place now to prioritise this work."