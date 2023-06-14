Dillon welcomes set up of five new cancer support centres

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed news of five new cancer support centres being set up and an increase in patients accessing lifesaving treatment through specialist radiotherapy.



Speaking after attending an event organised earlier today by Cancer Focus NI the Mid Ulster MLA said:

“It is welcome that the number of people being treated by specialist radiotherapy treatment will increase to almost 400 people by the end of this year.

“This treatment will save the lives of many cancer patients.

"Cancer Focus NI is part of a multi-million-pound investment which will give cancer patients and their families support within five new regional centres.

“These will provide practical and emotional support for those cancer patients and their wider families.

“This positive initiative should complement the new Cancer Strategy, which unfortunately cannot be progressed due to the DUP’s refusal to form an Executive, to support those fighting for a first class, patient-centred service for all those who get a cancer diagnosis.”