Refusal of social media and tech giants to come before Finance Committee 'unacceptable' – Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has criticised Google, Facebook, Amazon and Twitter for refusing to come before the Finance Committee to discuss the growing threat of scams and financial fraud.

Speaking today, Teachta Doherty said social media and tech giants had a responsibility to come before the Committee to discuss growth of scams and fraudulent ads that take place across their platforms.

The Donegal TD said:

“Last month the Finance Committee invited Google, Facebook, Amazon and Twitter to come before the Committee today.

“This was as a part of the Committee’s series of engagements on financial fraud and scams.

“All four refused to come before the Committee. This is disappointing and unacceptable.

“We have seen a massive increase in fraud and scams in recent years, robbing citizens of millions of euros every year.

“It is a fact that many victims are targeted online, through these companies very platforms, including through fraudulent websites and advertisements.

“That Google, Facebook, Amazon and Twitter declined to come before the Committee is a troubling sign of their commitment to tackling scams and fraud that originate on their own platforms.

“It is notable that Google, Facebook and Amazon all gave evidence before the British Treasury Committee on this very issue in September 2021.

“The Dáil Committee and Irish citizens victim to or concerned about the growing threat of fraud and scams should be afforded the same respect.

“Today the Committee unanimously agreed to reinvite Google, Facebook, Amazon and Twitter to appear before the Committee in the coming weeks.”