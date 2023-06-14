Mairéad Farrell TD calls on Minister Simon Coveney to ensure appropriate employment is found for apprentices of Tara Mines

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Further and Higher Education Mairéad Farrell TD has called on Minister Simon Coveney to ensure that those apprentices working at the temporarily closed Tara Mines are provided with appropriate alternative employment.

Teachta Farrell said:

“These apprentices are at a key point in their training. The closure of Tara Mines is in no way their fault and they should not be adversely effected by this.

“Our system is badly in need of new apprentices so when incidents like this occur it’s imperative that we find a way for such workers to be redeployed for as long as necessary, whilst ensuring that redeployment is suitable to their training needs.

“We don’t know how long the plant will be closed for and these young apprentices can’t be left in the lurch.”