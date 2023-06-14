Martin Kenny TD extends condolences to the people of Sligo after tragic rail collision
Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Martin Kenny TD, has extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to the people of affected by a tragic collision outside Ballisadare, on the Sligo rail line earlier today.
Speaking this evening, Teachta Kenny said:
“First and foremost, my thoughts are with those affected by this terrible incident.
"I want to extend my sympathies to the family, friends and community of the lady who has tragically lost her life this evening in Sligo.
“I am sure the people of the northwest will join me in extending our thoughts to the young lady who was also seriously injured in this collision, as she is treated for serious injuries this evening in Sligo University Hospital.
“I want to commend the quick action of our emergency services in attending the scene so promptly this evening.
"I understand they are still at the scene, and I would ask people travelling through the area affected to heed any diversions that may still be in place.
“This incident will lead to a difficult time ahead for the family and friends of those involved. As a community, we must come together and support them in any way possible”.