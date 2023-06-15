MEP MacManus extends condolences following Sligo Tragedy

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest Chris MacManus has expressed his deepest sympathies to those at affected by the tragic collision on the Sligo rail line near Ballisadare. The Sligo native spoke of the shock felt in the local community and praised first responders for their work.

“This is desperately sad news. Firstly I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Jessica, who has tragically lost her life in the incident. It’s difficult to comprehend the shock and sadness they must all be feeling today. The second young woman who is being treated in Sligo University Hospital is now very much in our thoughts. I wish her every strength in fighting to recovery.”

“My thoughts today are also very much with the train driver. I can’t imagine how truly harrowing of an experience this must have been. Likewise I want to extend my sympathies to the train staff, the passengers and any bystanders who may have witnessed the tragedy. It must have been very distressing for everyone involved.”

“I’d like to extend a special word of praise and thanks to the emergency services for their rapid response in attending the scene, and to the staff at Sligo University Hospital for their ongoing work.”

“Finally I’d like to sympathise with the wider Sligo community. This news really sent a shockwave through our town and county. It is incredibly sad and I’m sure many are struggling to make sense of it all. It is important we all come together and offer our support to everyone effected by this terrible tragedy.” ENDS