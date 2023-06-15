“Final NRL text must achieve balance for nature and farmers” – MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has called for “balance” as a dramatic day in the European Parliament ended in unfinished business for the Nature Restoration Law. The Midlands Northwest MEP said he is hopeful that an amenable outcome for all sides can be reached as the voting session closed until June 27th.

Speaking from Strasbourg, MacManus said, “It certainly was a dramatic day in the parliament. It’s all still very up in the air right now. The Nature Restoration Law survived an early rejection amendment from the EPP. In my opinion, this rejection amendment from Fine Gael’s group was unhelpful and went against the spirit of constructive negotiation that had ensured a balanced ENVI resolution that addressed many concerns from rural stakeholders. I’m also baffled as to why they voted against funding for farmers.”

“Negotiation walk-outs and unrelenting refusal of even the most rural proofed compromises is certainly not the way forward. We’re here to get work done, represent our constituents and find workable solutions where possible.”

MacManus concluded by outlining the next steps for the Nature Restoration Law. “In this particular session the ENVI committee didn’t get through the vast vote list so the vote is now closed and will be continued on 27 June. I will be closely examining the outcome to see whether the final text achieves a balance for nature & farmers, leaving nobody behind while restoring our biodiversity.” ENDS