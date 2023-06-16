Cuts to nursery hours for children with Special Needs ‘heartless’ – Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has written to the Education Authority for an urgent meeting about its heartless decision to cut hours for children attending nursery at the Arvalee Special School in Omagh.

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan said:

“I have met with the principal of Arvalee Special School in Omagh about the decision by the Education Authority to reduce the hours for nursery school children from four hours a day to two and a half hours a day.

“The school is clear that the reduction in the hours available to nursery children with special educational needs will be detrimental to the children’s development.

“This decision is cruel and heartless and another example of the impact of savage Tory cuts to education and the refusal by one party to get back around the Executive table to work with others to support children who need help the most.

“I have written to the Education Authority for an urgent meeting to support the school’s call for this decision to be reversed.”