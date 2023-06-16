European Parliament Regional Development Committee Chair visits new Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge
Chair of the European Parliament Regional Development Committee, Younous Omarjee MEP, recently visited Galway at the invitation of Chris MacManus, Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands Northwest. Omarjee was visiting on a fact-finding mission to examine how the EU can play a positive role in addressing regional imbalance in Ireland.
MacManus and Omarjee met with officials from Galway City Council at the new Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge, which received a contribution of €3.5 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
Speaking afterwards, MEP Omarjee said:
“I am pleased to be in Ireland this week at the invitation of my colleague, Chris MacManus, in my capacity as Chair of the European Parliament’s Regional Development Committee. I am here to meet with regional stakeholders such as Galway City Council, examine the positive role EU funding has played in the Northern and Western region, and to discuss how the EU can contribute towards addressing the decline of the west and northwest of Ireland.
“The new Salmon Weir Bridge is a fantastic amenity for the people of Galway, and will make an enormous difference for the thousands of people who cross the river here each day. It is a very positive example of the role EU funding can play in benefitting local communities and improving people’s lives.
MEP MacManus said:
“I am pleased to welcome Younous Omarjee to Ireland this week. He chairs a very powerful Committee in the European Parliament, which is especially important for us here in the west of Ireland given the need for European funding to address infrastructural deficits in our region.
“The Salmon Weir Bridge was partially funded by the ERDF, receiving €3.5 million from the fund, and is a hugely positive development for the people of Galway. It has made crossing the river a much safer experience for pedestrians and cyclists, and ensures ease of access between the city centre and the hospital, university and local communities west of the river.
“It is a key component of the Galway Transport Strategy, the wider transport plan to make Galway City Centre more connected and accessible to all.
“I am delighted to see European funding having a positive impact in my constituency, and I will continue to work with Younous and others to ensure that the West of Ireland receives it fair share of investment going forward. ENDS
See attached photograph at the Salmon Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge of (L-R): Brian Barrett (Director of Services GCC), Uinsinn Finn (Director of Services GCC), Younous Omarjee MEP, Patricia Philbin (Chief Executive GCC), Chris MacManus MEP