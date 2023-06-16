O’Neill extends sympathies on death of former Sinn Féin representative Claire McGill

“On behalf of the Sinn Fein leadership I wish to offer our sincere sympathy, condolences and solidarity at this time to the family of Claire McGill and her many friends throughout Tyrone and across Ireland.

“Claire was for many years a school teacher in Plumbridge before being elected to the Assembly representing the constituency of West Tyrone in 2007, and served until 2011. She also represented Sinn Féin for the Glenelly Electoral Area on Strabane District Council from 2001 to 2011.

“She was a very passionate and determined public representative who worked diligently and did not take no for an answer in getting delivery for her constituents on the ground and in the Assembly.

“Predeceased by her beloved husband, John, they were a devoted couple who gave so much to their local community in the Sperrins.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Claire’s extended family circle and many friends. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.”