Greyhound Recycling's staggering 48% price increases driven by nothing else but greed - Cllr Daithí Doolan

Dublin Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan has said that Greyhound Recycling’s decision to increase prices by a staggering 48% in the space of less than 18 months is motivated by nothing else but greed.

The Councillor for Ballyfermot-Drimnagh added that it is further proof of the need for domestic waste collection services to be brought back into public ownership.

Cllr Doolan said:

“This staggering increase will come as a shock to Greyhound customers. The monthly charge is to jump by 48% from €16.50 less than 18 months ago to €24.47 next month.

“This increase comes just two months after Panda started charging their customers for the brown bin collection.

“Today’s announcement by Greyhound is driven by nothing else but greed. None of the waste collection companies are struggling to maintain profits.

“In the midst of a spiralling cost-of-living crisis, this price gouging puts further pressure on families already struggling to pay for mortgages, food, gas and electricity.

“The solution is very clear. The domestic waste collection service must be brought back into public ownership.

“This would ensure that the householders are no longer the victims of companies whose only motivation is profit and greed.

“The argument that competition in the market benefits the customer is now firmly and truly buried.

“If local authorities took back waste collection services, costs would be hugely reduced, putting money back in people’s pockets.

“It is time for the government to step in, take control and introduce legislation that will allow councils to take waste services back into public ownership.”