Neutrality should be enshrined in the Constitution - Matt Carthy TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Matt Carthy TD, has said that Irish neutrality should be enshrined in the Constitution, as well as given specific provision in the European Treaties.
Teachta Carthy said:
“The underinvestment in our Defence Forces by successive Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments is one of their many failures.
“It is a failure that leaves the State unable to defend its neutrality, and it is little wonder that those same parties now want us to align further with military blocs to undertake tasks they have rendered the Defence Forces incapable of doing.
“Further such alignment puts our neutrality and our independent foreign policy at risk.
“Sinn Féin want to rebuild our Defence Forces so that we can protect our neutrality, defend and monitor our skies and seas, and protect ourselves from modern threats; including cyber-attacks.
“Alongside this, in order to safeguard our neutrality into the future we want to ensure our neutrality is enshrined in the Constitution. I have no doubt that the Irish people would endorse this position in a referendum.
“We must also seek specific recognition of the role of military neutrals in the European Treaties to ensure that we can safeguard our neutrality within the EU.”