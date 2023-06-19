Virgin Media documentary highlights Fine Gael failure to tackle crime in Dublin – Pa Daly TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly TD, has urged Fine Gael to get their act together on crime issues in Dublin.
His comments follow the broadcast of Virgin Media documentary ‘Dublin After Dark’ this evening.
Speaking this evening, Teachta Daly said:
“This evening’s documentary on Virgin Media, Dublin After Dark, shows shocking scenes that expose how badly Fine Gael have failed to get to grips with crime. After 12 years with responsibility for the Justice Department, Fine Gael have failed to invest in our Gardaí.
“Fine Gael’s poor planning, poor leadership and failure to invest have brought the police service to breaking point.
“Communities deserve to feel safe and protected. However, this evening’s documentary exposes how many feel unsafe walking around our capital city.
“It is clear that there is a crisis in recruitment and retention of Gardaí. More Gardaí need to be recruited. Staff morale must be addressed, to stem the flow of resignations and ensure retention of officers is maintained.
“Despite this, government are already missing their 2023 targets for Gardaí recruitment. They continue to fail to get to grips with the crisis.
"A transport policing unit must be implemented without delay.
“Sinn Féin in government would invest in An Garda Síochána to ensure that communities can be safe and protected.”