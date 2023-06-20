O’Neill welcomes €56m Irish government investment in Magee and Shared Island projects

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has hailed confirmation the Irish government will fund a new €45m student and teaching building at the Magee campus of Ulster University in Derry.

The announcement on Magee was part of €56m committed by the Irish government from its Shared Island fund to a number of all-island projects. These include plans to complete the tender for the Narrow Water Bridge, a respite and therapeutic centre for children with cancer and their families, a new all-island Youth Forum and the construction of two bio-economy demonstrators.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Confirmation that the Irish Government will provide capital investment of €45 million to help build a new student and teaching building at Ulster University’s Magee campus is welcome news.

“This new building will see the delivery of first-class teaching facilities for lectures and seminars, as well as new computer labs and other services for students who are studying in the city.

“Today marks another hugely significant investment from the Shared Ireland Unit that will provide a major step towards transforming the Magee campus and boosting student numbers.

“Expanding the facilities at Magee will also help to strengthen cross-border education by making the Magee campus more accessible to students from Donegal, and working to deepen educational links with LYIT in Letterkenny.

“The expansion of Magee University is a priority for Sinn Féin, and key to unlocking the huge economic opportunities that exist in the north west.

“I also welcome the announcement that the Irish government’s Shared Island fund is investing in the tender for the Narrow Water Bridge, a respite and therapeutic centre for children with cancer and their families, a new all-island Youth Forum, and the construction of two bio-economy demonstrators.

“This investment by the Irish government shows the potential of what can be done to deliver on the huge economic opportunities when governments and parties work together.

“It points up again the need to have the Executive restored now so we can work together to maximise those opportunities and potential, continue to promote regional balance and ensure that the expansion of Magee University is fully completed.”