Maskey welcomes multi-million pound investment in West Belfast
Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has said that a new venture creating 169 jobs at the former Caterpillar site in West Belfast is a vote of confidence in the people of the west of the city and the wider region.Paul Maskey was speaking today at the launch of Biopax Limited, a company investing in state-of-the-art technology to produce greener packaging to reduce waste. The West Belfast MP said: “This multi-million pound investment in West Belfast is a vote of confidence in the talent of the people of this area and the region as a whole.“Great credit is due to Dr Terry Cross, who helped make this venture possible, and Invest NI.“This investment will create 169 jobs at the former Caterpillar site and has the potential to create many more jobs in the future as Biopax have also committed to providing apprenticeships, training and re-skilling local people.“This is a great example of investment in a greener, and more prosperous future where sustainable methods of work go hand in hand with economic growth.”