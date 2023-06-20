Iceland workers must be front and centre of examinership process - Louise O’Reilly TD

Speaking today, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said the workers at the food retailer Iceland must be front and centre of examinership proceedings.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“There have been significant and sustained allegations of poor management, lack of communication, and intimidation of workers, since the food retailer Iceland recently changed management.

“Since the takeover, several Iceland staff have been in touch with me regarding their employment situation.

“They have alleged several workers have either not received wages owed and others have not received wages in full.

“As a result, Iceland workers in Coolock took industrial action at the end of May.

“Despite their best efforts, workers have not been able to receive any clarity regarding the current situation and they have been left in the dark about the company’s future operations.

“It is against this backdrop that the news that the company has entered examinership must be viewed.

“Iceland operates 26 Iceland stores across the state and employs over 344 people, and it is essential that these workers, and the monies owed to these workers, are front and centre of any proceedings.

“I offer my continued support, and that of Sinn Féin, to the workers, their families, and their communities.”