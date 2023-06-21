Louise O’Reilly TD calls for CEA investigation of food retailer Iceland

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said the management of food retailer Iceland is operating in a disgraceful manner in its treatment of workers.

She added that she has written to the Corporate Enforcement Authority to investigate for any breaches of company law.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Yesterday it was announced that the food retailer Iceland had entered examinership.

“Following that news, Sinn Féin stated that workers must be front and centre of the examinership process.

“The reason workers must be central to the process is due to their disgraceful treatment by the new Iceland management.

“Since the company was taken over by new management some months ago, there have been significant and sustained allegations of poor management, lack of communication, and intimidation of workers.

“Workers allege they have either not received wages owed and others have not received wages in full.

“Despite the food retailer entering examinership and the stores effectively closing, staff have been given no information whatsoever.

“This lack of communication has been a hallmark of the new Iceland management and despite the best efforts of workers they have been constantly left in the dark.

“It is against this backdrop that the news that the company has entered examinership must be viewed.

“Serious questions must be asked about the recent takeover of Iceland and who exactly is running the company.

“The new owner is reported as being Project Point Technologies, whose director is Naeem Maniar. Mr Maniar previously owned Iceland’s Ireland franchise until an examiner was appointed by the High Court in 2015.

“However, a company called Metron Stores Limited has been responding to queries on behalf of the Iceland Irish franchise. Furthermore, it appears that the examiner appointed to deal with the current interim examinership proceedings is the same examiner who dealt with Iceland’s 2015 examinership.

“Given the current situation at the food retailer, the treatment of workers, and the opaque nature of its new ownership, I have written to the Corporate Enforcement Authority to ask that they investigate any potential breaches of company law.

“Iceland operates 26 Iceland stores across the state and employs over 344 people, and it is essential that these workers, and the monies owed to these workers, are front and centre of any proceedings.

“I offer my continued support, and that of Sinn Féin, to the workers, their families, and their communities.”