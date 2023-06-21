Executive needed to support vulnerable children and young people - Baker



Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has said it is unacceptable that families who have children with additional needs are waiting anxiously to see if they will get a nursery place for their child.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Families who have children with additional needs are waiting anxiously right now, uncertain if they will get a nursery place for their child.

“That is absolutely unacceptable.

“Children with special educational needs require the highest level of support in our schools to ensure they have the best start in life.

“The challenges facing SEN services highlights the need for an end to one party’s blockade on the Executive, so that parties can work together to help deliver support for vulnerable children and young people.

“We need to work together to deliver for everyone across society.”