Mary Lou McDonald TD calls on Irish government to take European case against British legacy bill

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD raised the British government's Legacy Bill with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and called on the Irish government to take the British government to the European Court of Human Rights if it enacts its fundamentally flawed legacy legislation.

Mary Lou McDonald said:

“The British government is insisting on pushing through their shameful legacy bill at Westminster. It went to report stage in the House of Lords today and will return there next week.

“Today I once again raised the matter with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and called on the Irish government to take an inter-state case to the European Court of Human rights if this legislation is enacted. He assured me that the matter would be under consideration.

“The proposed legislation will shut the door on families' efforts to achieve truth and justice through the courts and give an amnesty to those responsible for their deaths. Heartbroken families have been fighting for years, determined to get truth and justice for their loved ones. The concerns and opposition to the plans are widespread.

“These very real concerns are shared by victims and families, human rights experts, the UN, all the political parties on this island, as well as officials in the US and EU.

“Yesterday, the Council of Europe added their voice to the calls for the legislation to be stopped. In a statement the council’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatoviç, warned it would violate Britain’s international obligations and put victims’ rights at risk.

“I am also urging the Taoiseach to meet with victims’ groups as soon as possible to discuss their concerns about this shameful legacy bill and their continued campaigns for truth and justice.”