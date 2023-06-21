British government should listen to victims and survivors and scrap cruel Legacy Bill - Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has called on the British government to listen to the victims and survivors and scrap their cruel and fundamentally flawed Legacy Bill.

Speaking at a protest against the Legacy Bill in London, today Francie Molloy said:

“Today instead of listening to the victims and survivors the British government are rushing through their cruel and fundamentally flawed Legacy Bill.

“The Bill shows a blatant disregard for victims and their families and their right to access truth and justice.

“The proposed amendments being put forward are a cynical attempt to gloss over the fundamental flaws of the Legacy Bill. It is designed to deny victims and families their basic legal rights and are not in full compliance with the British government’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

“This Bill is being rushed through the British Parliament to become law in six to seven weeks’ time before recess on July 26th.

“It is a travesty, a perversion of the legal process and is about ending citizens’ rights to access due legal process.

“The present Legacy Bill being pushed through Westminster should be scrapped.

“The Irish government also needs to stand up to this unilateral action by the British government.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House in 2014 should be implemented in a human rights compliant manner, without delay.”