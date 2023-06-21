Justice should be done for Noah, Fiona and Donohoe family - O'Neill

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill said today that the mother and family of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe are entitled to transparency and truth about the death of her son in June 2020.

And she pledged Sinn Féin’s continued support for the family’s campaign for truth and justice.

Michelle O’Neill was speaking on the third anniversary of Noah’s disappearance in 2020.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Today marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe.

“Serious questions remain unanswered concerning very many aspects of Noah’s disappearance and the subsequent investigation.

“The response to those questions must be comprehensive.

“Noah’s mum Fiona and his family have campaigned for the truth about the circumstances which led to Noah’s disappearance and death.

"They deserve no less.

“I would appeal again to anyone with any information which can shed light on what happened to Noah to bring it forward to the police or to the Coroner’s Court responsible for the inquest.

“Justice should be done for Noah, Fiona and the Donohoe family and it is also important that justice is seen to be done.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with Fiona and her family against anyone who would seek to deny the ability of a mother, who has lost her son in the most tragic of circumstances, to achieve truth and justice.”