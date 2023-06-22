Public Accounts Committee chair Brian Stanley TD demands explanation and accountability from RTÉ regarding hidden payments

Sinn Féin TD and chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Brian Stanley, has demanded immediate explanations and accountability from RTÉ following today’s revelations of hidden and undisclosed payments of €345,000 to a senior presenter.

Teachta Stanley said:

“As Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, I have written to the members of the committee requesting that we seek an immediate explanation from RTÉ following today’s revelations of hidden and undisclosed payments of €345,000 to a senior presenter.

“The PAC is demanding the full details surrounding the circumstances that led to this understatement by RTÉ in its accounts.

“What has happened is utterly unacceptable and yet another serious breach of trust between our national broadcaster and the public. There must be accountability.

“Just last year, RTÉ was forced to make a settlement of €1.2m to Revenue for unpaid employee PRSI and the broadcaster is now under investigation by the Department of Social Protection for the misclassification and bogus-self employment of over 100 employees.

“Today’s revelations of hidden and undisclosed payments are just yet another example of the poor levels of transparency and questionable culture that has dominated RTÉ for too long, and this needs to change."