Massive hikes in cleaning costs yet another blow to schools - Sheehan

Sinn Féin education spokesperson Pat Sheehan has said that massive hikes in cleaning costs are yet another blow to schools and their already squeezed budgets.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"Around 350 schools are facing up to a 50% hike in cleaning costs in the coming academic year, for some this will mean bills in excess of £90,000.

"This is deeply concerning and comes at a time when school budgets are already facing unprecedented cuts.

“This is yet another consequence of immoral and indefensible Tory cuts which have decimated our public services and which are having a direct impact on our schools.

“The British government must end the cycle of cuts and properly invest in our education system.

“We also need an Executive established now so that local parties can support our school communities and invest in our education system.”