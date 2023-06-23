Suspension of Dee Forbes will not make scandal of RTÉ’s hidden payments go away - Imelda Munster TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Media and member of the Public Accounts Committee, Imelda Munster TD, has said that the suspension of RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes will not make the issue of hidden payments go away.

Deputy Munster said that RTÉ bosses must be held accountable for undisclosed payments of €345,000 to a senior presenter, and said that Ms Forbes must make herself available to come before the Public Accounts Committee.

Teachta Munster said:

“The suspension of Dee Forbes will not make this scandal go away.

“The revelations of undisclosed payments of €345,000 to a senior presenter are an absolute disgrace and RTÉ bosses responsible must be held accountable.

“While Ms Forbes has been suspended, she remains an RTÉ employee until next month and must make herself available to appear before the Public Accounts Committee.

“The revelations of hidden and undisclosed payments are just yet another example of deplorable levels of transparency and a questionable culture that has dominated our national broadcaster for far too long. This needs to change now.

“Ordinary workers and journalists working in RTÉ have been so badly let down by the dishonesty of those responsible for these payments and they and the public demand answers.

“I echo the calls made by the chair of PAC, Brian Stanley TD, yesterday that RTÉ bosses give a full account of all details surrounding the circumstances that led to this understatement in their accounts.

“That must include Dee Forbes making herself available to the committee to answer questions.”