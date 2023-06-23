Confirmation Arvalee Special School will continue to have full-time 'relief for parents and children' - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed confirmation that full-time hours are to be sustained for children attending the nursery at Arvalee Special School in Omagh.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“I welcome confirmation that children attending Arvalee Special School will continue to have full-time hours.

“It is a relief for parents and children that the earlier decision by the Education Authority to cut hours for pre-school pupils at the school from four to two and a half has been reversed.

“These cuts would have had a very detrimental impact on these children with special educational needs.

“It is important that discussions continue between the EA and the school now to ensure correct and support services are in place to support children attending Arvalee.

“I will continue to support the school in these efforts and to press for Arvalee and our other Special schools to secure the financial resources they need.

“The initial flawed decision was another example of the impact of savage Tory cuts to education and the refusal by one party to get back around the Executive table to work with others to support children who need help the most.”