More must be done to cut childcare costs - Mason

Sinn Féin MLA Cathy Mason has said more must be done to support families with childcare.

The party’s childcare spokesperson said:

“Todays review of childcare services report from the Department of Education is yet more evidence of the need to cut costs to support families struggling to afford childcare.

“Childcare is a huge issue for workers and families with parents paying more than £550 per month, which can act as a barrier to parents going to work or advancing a career as often childcare costs eat up much of their pay.

“More needs to be done to cut the cost of childcare and make it affordable for parents and families. Developing a strategy to deliver this is essential and requires additional funding.

“Parents and children can’t wait. Childcare providers can’t wait. We need the Executive now. We need ministers in place and working together to deliver better public services and to cut childcare costs for hard pressed families.”