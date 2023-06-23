Fundamental review of children’s services 'long overdue' - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said a fundamental review of children’s services is long overdue.

The party’s social care spokesperson said:

“An independent review has found that over 4,000 children here are waiting for assessments and help from social care services.

“It’s clear that a fundamental review of children’s services is long overdue. Children’s services are facing increasing demand and staffing pressures, while dealing with the impacts of cruel Tory cuts.

“Pressure on budgets is adding more pressure to services that provide early support for families facing hardships at a time when families are already struggling with the rising cost of living.

“We will consider all of the findings in this report and hope that review will provide an opportunity to take stock of children’s services to ensure better services and outcomes for children and young people.”